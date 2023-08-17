Orji Kalu congratulates IBB at 82

Former Military President of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Sen.Orji Kalu has congratulated former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on the occasion of his 82nd birthday anniversary.

Kalu in a goodwill message Thursday in Abuja, acknowledged Babangida’s contributions to the development of the country.

The former governor of Abia described Babangida as a nationalist and patriotic statesman who contributed to nation building through various platforms.

He said the former President is known for his passion for unity and progress of Nigeria.

While noting that Babangida is compassionate, urbane and patriotic, Kalu urged the former president not to relent in his humanitarian gestures.

He said: “I join family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

“The former president has made invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities.

“He has consistently mentored his contemporaries and the younger generation in all facets of life.

“As a great achiever, Babangida deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to humanity.’

Kalu prayed for a longer life for the former President.

IBB served as a military president of Nigeria from 1985 until his resignation in 1993.

