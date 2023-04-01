Opposition to Tinubu’s inauguration: Identity of OBIdient on Ibom Air revealed, airline speaks

The identity of the man who caused a stir on a flight of Ibom Air from Abuja to Lagos on March 31, 2023 has been revealed.

The Eagle Online recalls that the passenger on the flight had to be forcefully evacuated by airline and airport officials.

This was after the flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos was delayed for over one hour.

The flight, scheduled for 6pm could not take off until past 7pm as other passengers demanded the ejection of the passenger, who identified hisself as an OBIdient, the name by which supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 poll, Peter Obi, are called.

He was demanding from fellow passengers if they were going to watch until the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

A Twitter user: 99% OPPRESSED, who operates from: @PIDOMNIGERIA, has revealed the identity of the passenger.

99% OPPRESSED said his name is Obiajulu Uja.

He is said to be “a graduate of University of Exeter | UoE College of Social Sciences and International Studies.

“He has Master in Laws.

“I am digging more facts about him.”

Reacting to the incident, Ibom Air in a statement by its Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, spoke of the circumstances that led to the evacuation of the anti-Tinubu protester: “We wish to inform the public about an incident on our 6 pm flight from Abuja to Lagos on Friday, 31 March 2023

“A passenger stood up and began addressing other passengers in a manner considered inappropriate and unruly, as he was making other passengers nervous.

“Our crew deemed his continuous unruly behavior unsafe and called on airport security to help with the situation. Upon his refusal to stop or disembark peacefully, the security operatives were left with no choice but to forcefully disembark the passenger as a last option.

“We are aware that several videos and reports of this incident are circulating on social media and wish to provide the right perspective.

“Ibom Air wishes to assure our passengers that we maintain very high safety and service standards and will never compromise the safety and security of our passengers.

“We apologize to the affected passengers for the time it took to disembark this passenger, which caused an otherwise on-time departure to be delayed by an hour.”