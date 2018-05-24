Only 69 universities approved for post-graduate studies in Nigeria – NUC + full list

The NUC said: “The commission has also observed some parastatals and institutes awarding these same postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliation with Nigerian and foreign universities.

Only 69 universities in the country are approved to run post-graduate programmes, the National Universities Commission has said.

The NUC said this in its bulletin dated May 14, 2018.

The approved universities are made up of 26 federal universities, 25 state universities and 18 private universities.

“The commission hereby notifies the general public that only the following universities have approval to offer postgraduate programmes at the Masters’ and Ph.D levels in Nigeria as of July 30,2012.”

Federal Universities:

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

2. Ahmodu Bello University, Zaria

3. Bayero University, Kano

4. Federal University of Technology, Akure

5. Federal University of Technology, Minna

6. Federal University of Technology, Owerri

7. Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

8. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

9. National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos

10. Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna

11. Nnamdi Azikwe University, Akwa

12. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife

13. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

14. University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

15. University of Agriculture, Makurdi

16. University of Benin, Benin City

17. University of Calabar, Calabar

18. University of Ibadan, Ibadan

19. University of Ilorin, Ilorin

20. University of Jos, Jos

21. University of Lagos, Akoko

22. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri

23. University of Nigeria, Nsukka

24. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt

25. University of Uyo, Uyo

26. Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto

State Universities:

1. Abia State University, Uturu

2. Adamawa State University, Mubi

3. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko

4. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma

5. Anambra University, Uli

6. Benue State University, Makurdi

7. Cross River University of Technology, Calabar

8. Delta State University, Abraka

9. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

10. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

11. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu

12. Imo State University, Owerri

13. Kogi State University, Anyigba

14. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso

15. Lagos State University, Ojo

16. Nasarawa State University, Keffi

17. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island

18. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

19. Rivers State University of Science and Technology

20. Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina

21. Gombe State University, Gombe

22. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai

23. Kano State University of Science and Technology

24. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology

25. Kwara State University, Malete

Private Universities:

1. African University of Science and Technology, Abuja

2. American University of Nigeria, Yola

3. Babcock University, Ilishan Remo

4. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City

5. Bowen University, Iwo

6. Covenant University, Ota

7. Igbiniedo University, Okada

8. Pan-African University, Lekki

9. Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State

10. Caleb University, Lagos

11. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

12. Nigerian Turkish Nile University, Abuja

13. Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State

14. Lead City University, Ibadan (MSc. Only)

15. University of Mkar, Mkar (MSc. Only)

16. Madona University, Okija

17. Al-hikmah University, Ilorin (MSc. Only)

18. Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike , Enugu State.

NUC added: “Employers of labour, educational institutions and other stakeholders are to note that only certificates issued by these universities for their approved programmes, are valid for employment, further studies and other purposes.”