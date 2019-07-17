The Kwara Government on Wednesday in Ilorin said the ongoing head count for civil servants was to fish out ghost workers.

Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, said this when the executive and members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Ilorin District, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Alabi said that the head count was also to ascertain the actual workers on government’s pay roll as the current wage bill was high.

He explained that the current wage bill of over N2 billion would leave the state with little to execute developmental projects germane to the people.

The deputy governor pledged that the present administration would support and require the services of professional bodies to move the state forward.

He called on ICAN to offer advice to the state on the way forward, especially in the area of revenue generation to meet the needs of the people.

Earlier, Ibrahim had said the emergence of the present administration was a true reflection of integrity, diligence and loyalty.

He reiterated the willingness of the District to collaborate with the administration to promote growth and development in the state.

The chairman disclosed that the District would evolve a blueprint on how to improve the internally generated revenue of the state optimally and reduce cost of governance drastically.

He, however, solicited for the support of the state government in funding its proposed secretariat and sponsorship of its members in the state’s civil service for its annual conference.

Ibrahim also called for the appointment of its members into key professional positions.