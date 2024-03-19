One suicide bomber killed, two injured by IED in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that a suicide bomber injured two persons in Biu Local Government Area of the state.

Daso Nahum, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Nahum, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that the incident occurred at about 8pm on Sunday when Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.

He said: “The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device close to the roundabout, killing himself.

“Two passersby, who were wounded by the explosive, were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy.”

The spokesman urged the people to heighten their level of vigilance, especially during the period of Ramadan when most Muslim faithful are observing late night prayers.

Nahum added: People should make sure that they are vigilant and should not hesitate to report any suspicious moves to the security agencies.”