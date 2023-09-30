Ondo police rescue eight kidnapped CAC members

Barely 20 hours after their abduction, the Ondo State Police Command on Saturday said it had rescued eight out of 25 people who were kidnapped on Friday.

Twenty-five members of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Igan, Akure, Ondo State were kidnapped by some hoodlums suspected to be gunmen, in the state, on Friday evening

The victims, who were said to be choristers of the church, were reportedly attacked and kidnapped on the Benin-Akure Expressway, around the Ifon area in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to be travelling to Ifon, for a burial ceremony, while the hoodlums waylaid them and dragged them to an unknown destination in the bush.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that eight of the victims had been rescued while efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

“Good news!, eight victims rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt”, she said on a WhatsApp platform.