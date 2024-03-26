Ondo governorship aspirant dies five days after alleging death threat

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Dr. Paul Akintelure, is dead.

The aspirant for the November 16, 2024 election had five days ago raised an alarm on alleged threats to his life.

Akintelure, who was the running mate of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the platform of the then Action Congress of Nigeria, had said the threat to his life were both direct and indirect.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday, according to informed sources.

The former senatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, who is from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, said in a statement by his spokesman, Oladapo Akintelure, on March 21, 2024: “Initially, I hoped these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life.

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just.

“I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.

“Let us embrace peace, progress, and unity.

“Our collective strength lies in our to stand together as one, regardless of our differences.”