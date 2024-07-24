Olympic Games: Super Falcons seek historic win against Brazil

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be out for a historic victory against Brazil in their opening fixture at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games female football tournament.

The Olympics Games match will be broadcast live on DStv channel 203 and GOtv channel 61 at 6pm on July 25, 2024.

The two previous meetings between the two sides ended in defeat for the Falcons.

The first encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 1999 World Cup, where the Falcons agonisingly lost 4-3 on the golden goal rule, having rallied back from 3-0 deficit in regulation time.

The Brazilians also won 3-1 in the group stage of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Randy Waldrum’s Falcons would have to be at their best in the tournament if they are to qualify from Group C also comprising world champions Spain and former world champions, Japan.

The Falcons’ best Olympic outing was at the 2004 games in Athens where they lost 2-1 to a Birgit Prinz-inspired Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Falcons had failed to qualify for the last three Olympic Games.

The Brazilians have been constant participants at the Olympic Games, winning silver at the 2004 and 2008 editions.

Speaking on the importance of the match, Brazilian forward Adriana Leal De Silva said little details would be key, as every first match in a tournament is always crucial.

Silva said: “A detail from a set piece, for example, whether it’s to score a goal or to prevent the opposing team from scoring.

“Therefore, we must pay as much attention as possible.

“This first game is crucial.

“It will always be like this.

“We need to have a lot of concentration and focus for this debut and take it step by step.”

Also Read:

Brazil won nine of their 11 matches coming into this fixture, while the Falcons are undefeated in their last eight competitive matches.

The Falcons will face Spain on July 28 and round up the group stage against Japan on July 31.

Customers can watch events involving all Nigerian athletes at the Paris Olympics live on all SuperSport channels by downloading the MyDStv/MyGOtv app or dialing *288#.

You can also watch every action on the go by downloading the DStv Stream or the GOtv Stream app.

Post Views: 13