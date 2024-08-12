Olympic Games: Nigerian emerges best female basketball coach

The Coach of Nigeria’s national female basketball team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, has emerged as the best coach at the women’s event in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Federation of International Basketball Association revealed this development in a post on its X handle on Sunday.

FIBA equally described Wakama as: “One of the youngest coaches in #Olympics history 👑.”

She is also the first Nigerian national female basketball team coach to win the women’s Afrobasket title since it began in 1966.

In Paris, Wakama guided the D’Tigress to a quarter-final game, the first ever by any male or female national basketball team in Africa, where they lost to eventual winner, United States of America.

In the group stage, her team started out with a win over Australia, then lost to France in the second game and stunned Canada in their last group game to qualify for the quarter-final.

