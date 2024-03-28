Okuoma: My son was planning to marry – Mother of Corporal

Hanatu Hamman, the mother of Lance Corporal Peter Hamman, one of the 17 Officers and Soldiers killed in Okuoma, Delta State by irate youths on March 14, 2024, has revealed that her late son was planning to get married before his death.

The mother of the late Soldier spoke at the burial of the operatives of the 181 Amphibious Battalion on Wednesday.

The burial of the Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers took place at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

Hamman said: “My son was planning to get married before his death.

“This my son, anything I say, he’ll hear me.

“As he joined Army, he is the one that gives me money to feed and even takes care of my health when I’m down.

“When anything happens to me and I call him, at once he will send me money to solve my problem.

“Now that he is no more, I still give God the glory.

“I’m in God’s hand now.

“I don’t have anyone to run to for help.

“Those soldiers left, may God help and protect them as they do their job.”