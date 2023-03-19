Okowa’s daughter wins Delta Assembly seat + Video

Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, the daughter of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has won the Ika North/East Constituency seat for the Delta State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Okowa’s daughter won in the election conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The daughter of the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 25, 2023 elections scored 5035 votes out of the 5,298 valid votes in the Constituency.

Okowa-Daramola had campaigned with the slogan: “Our People First.”