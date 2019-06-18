Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday forwarded the names of eight nominees for appointment as Commissioners to the State Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Speaker of the house, Sheriff Oborevwori, read out the names of the nominees at the plenary in Asaba, including four that served as commissioners in the last administration.

Those that served in the last administration were: Chief Patrick Ukah (Information), Peter Mrakpor, (Justice), James Augoye (Works) and Chika Ossai (Land and Urban Renewal).

Others nomimees are: Chief Festus Ochonogor, former Special Adviser to Okowa; Basil Ganagana, former Speaker, Delta Assembly, Florence Alantan, and Prof. Patrick Muobogharen, former commissioner under Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor, moved a motion for the receipt of the nomination letter for consideration which was unanimously adopted after Charles Emetulu had seconded it.

The speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae each to the office of the Clerk of the House on or before Wednesday and appear before the house on Thursday for screening.

The house also approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 15 Special Advisers.

Meanwhile, the speaker has announced the names of the principal officers of the house as nominated by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and the opposition, the All Progressives Party.

Oborevwori announced Tim Owhefere as the Majority Leader, Oboro Preyor, Deputy Majority Leader; Pat Ajudua, Chief Whip; Solomon Ighrakpata, Deputy Chief Whip and Festus Okoh, Majority Whip .

Innocent Anidi was announced as the Minority Leader and Moses Anaughe as the Minority Whip.