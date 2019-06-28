The Chairman of The Dome Entertainment Limited, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has been awarded the Business Philanthropist of the Year award by the Nnamdi Azikiwe Business School, otherwise known as the UNIZIK Business School.

The award was conveyed to Dr. Okonkwo in a letter dated April 18, 2019 and signed by the trio of Prof. A. N. Nonyelu, the Director of Unizik Business School; Prof. Ezimma Nnabuife, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the awards; and Dr. Uju Ezenekwe, Chairman of the Awards Committee.

According to the letter, Dr. Okonkwo was selected from the array of nominations because of his outstanding business insights and commitment to the development of future entrepreneurs and growth of investments in the country and beyond.

“In recognition of your contributions in Africa and beyond towards giving the global citizen an ensured future, and having invested heavily in raising future entrepreneurs and giving hope to the less privileged without counting cost or returns, the management committee of the UNIZIK Business School has nominated you for the award of Business Philanthropist of the Year,” the letter read in part.

The award will be conferred on Dr. Okonkwo on July 15, 2019 at a ceremony to be specially hosted by the UNIZIK Business School during this year’s edition of the international conference of the university, the letter further stated.

Okonkwo holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Political Science (with distinction), from the Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Moscow, and a Professional Fellowship Doctorate from the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria.

He had earlier earned a Master of Science Degree in Economics, also with distinction, from the Russian Peoples Friendship University in Moscow and a first class in economics from the Russian Peoples Friendship University in Moscow.

He had his early education in Onitsha, Anambra state where he combined trading at the Main Market, assisting his father and managing a horde of apprentices, with schooling.

He was the 2018 laureate of Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), where in May of that year, he delivered a seminal lecture titled: “The Value of Diversity: Restructuring to Save Nigeria.”

An engaging public intellectual, his major publications include: “Democracy and Development: A Prolegomena For growth,” published in Okwadike, a commemorative book on the 80th birthday of a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife; “The Role of Nigeria Civil Society in Transition to Civil Rule (1999),” which earned him critical acclaim and became a reference study at the Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow; Engaging the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development (New York 2005); Turning the Nigerian Brain Drain into Brain Gain (Accra-Ghana, 2007); and Citizen Election and Expectation: The Role of Religious Groups in Politics (2013).

His Master’s Degree thesis on “Corporate Strategic Planning and Methods” was published in Moscow in 1994.

He also published “Engaging the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development” in New York (2005) among many others.

Dr. Okonkwo, who was born on December 5, 1965, in Gombe, north-east Nigeria, is an accomplished entrepreneur and chairs the boards of several companies, including The Dome Entertainment and Hospitality Limited, an umbrella organisation comprising of The Summit Restaurant and Lounge, The Camelot Spa, The Bodytrust Health and Fitness Bar, The Francis Hotel, The Bowling Alley, Twins Café and Bakery, Noni’s Pizza and more; Solicom Engineering Limited, Private Airline Services Limited (PASL), owners and operators of United Nigeria, Rokada Security Company Limited among others, with a combined employee strength of over 600 workers, including Nigerians and foreigners.

He is founder of Nigeria-Belgium Business Forum among other business fora.

A native of Ogidi in Idemili-North area of Anambra state, High Chief Okonkwo is widely travelled and is fluent in English, Russian and Igbo.

He is also a Fellow of the following: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria and CareerNation Institute, New York, USA.

He is noted for his exceptional philanthropy and dedicated support for humanitarian and religious causes.