Ojukwu teaching hospital to begin disposal of abandoned corpses, set date for mass burial

Anambra – Sequel to the directive of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the authorities of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Amaku-Awka, have called on the members of the public, particularly those whose relations are missing to check the morgue facilities of the institution for possible identification and collection of their remains within the next one month to avoid mass burial.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Henrietta Agbai, disclosed this in a statement she issued over the weekend on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of COOUTH, Dr Josephat Akabuike, and the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Mba.

The statement partly read, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the disposal of abandoned corpses at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Coouth Amaku-Awka.

“To this end, the management wishes to inform the general public that COOUTH Amaku-Awka intends to conduct mass burials of the abandoned corpses in its mortuary from 2014 to December 2023.”

COOUTH Amaku-Awka, located at the centre of Awka, the State Capital City, is usually the first point of contact for health emergencies in and around the state capital, especially in cases of road accidents and gunshot injuries, among other cases.

Also Read:

Pertinently, most of these cases are critical ones that do not eventually make it and thus, the corpses are usually moved to the mortuary. The development has resulted in the hospital’s mortuary being overloaded with corpses, most of whom are unidentified, as far back as 2014.