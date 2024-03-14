Ogun State speaks on online recruitment advertisement

The Ogun State Government on Thursday debunked an online recruitment advert purported to have emanated from the state Civil Service Commission.

It was learnt that a two-page document was purported to have emanated from the Ogun State Civil Service Commission.

The document had surfaced on social media, particularly WhatsApp, on Thursday, announcing various vacancies to be filled up in the state civil service.

Some of the vacancies advertised were Medical Officers, Nursing Tutors, Nursing Officers, Pharmacists, and Administrative Officers among others.

According to the viral document, intending applicants were urged to pay a non-refundable fee of N10,000 for the application forms

Reacting, the State Government, in a statement from the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Roseline Oluwatoyin Jacobs, advised members of the public to disregard the recruitment advert.

Also Read:

The statement said: “In the said online advert, the commission was reported to have called on prospective applicants to apply for various vacancies in the state civil service.”

But Jacobs said the information was a mischief perpetrated by some unscrupulous individuals bent on maligning the image of the state government.

She therefore enjoined the general public to discountenance the online publication in its entirety.