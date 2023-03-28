Ogun State gets new Head of Service

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed Kolawole Fagbohun as the state’s new Head of Service.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday night by Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the State Government.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fagbohun succeeded Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, who retired from the public service on Friday.

The statement described Fagbohun as a “multidisciplinary specialist with a rich social science background, with core competence in human resources, perception and reputation management.

“Fagbohun was the winner of 2007 Merit Award Winner in the Ogun State Public Service.

“Until his latest appointment as Head of Service, he was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“He had also worked as Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Cabinet and Special Services and Bureau of Service Matters, among others.”