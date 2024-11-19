Ogun LG Poll: Ex-Rep Amusan hails APC’s victory, commends Abiodun

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jelili Kayode Amusan, has lauded the landslide victory of the All Progressives Congress in the just-concluded local government election in Ogun State, commending Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The former Representative said that the outcome of the election had further reaffirmed the acceptability of the party in the state

In a statement issued by his media office on the outcome of the council election, Amusan commended Abiodun for leading the party to victory.

He pointed out that the victory did come to him as a surprise based on Governor Abiodun’s commitment to addressing the needs of Ogun State residents, particularly through improved security, healthcare delivery, education and road infrastructures in all local government areas.

The former federal lawmaker, who was also a former governorship aspirant, pointed out that Abiodun’s efforts at recording a total victory for the party in all the LGAs in the state would further strengthen the APC’s connection with the grassroots, earning widespread trust and support across Ogun State.

Amusan said: “The healthcare delivery, education, improved security network, roads infrastructure and water supply to mention just a few being provided by the Governor in all our Local Governments across the state re worthy of note, all these actually helped the party to emerge as the winner in all local governments,”

While felicitating with the new council chairmen, Hon. Amusan urged them to emulate Governor Abiodun’s good legacies by prioritising their campaign promises and deliver more dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

According to him: “Effective governance at the local level is crucial for the success of any political institution and as the representatives of the Party at the local level, they should not let the Party down.

“Local Government is the nearest government to the people, the success of every political institution is determined by the local government, you are out to further escalate the good the governor is doing at the State level at your local levels.”

The former lawmaker, who commended the people of the state for their unflinching support of the party, urged them to continue supporting the APC, assuring them that better days lie ahead under the party’s leadership.

