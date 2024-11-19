Zenith Bank unveils Zenith Tech Fair 4.0

The Fourth Edition of the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, tagged: “Future Forward 4.0: Embedded Finance, Cybersecurity & Growth Imperatives – The Impact of AI,” is set to hold on November 21, 2024 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State from 8am to 6pm.

The fair will showcase leading technological innovations that cut across Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Financial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Communication Technologies, among others.

It will also feature a Start-up Pitch Competition – Zecathon – to identify innovative startups, panel discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.

Among the rich lineup of activities, the event will feature opening remarks by Jim Ovia, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, and a welcome address by Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc.

There will also be a goodwill message to be delivered by the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The keynote address: “Banking Transformation in a Digital World,” will be delivered by Robin Speculand, a renowned Strategy and Digital Implementation Specialist.

Other prominent IT practitioners, who represent top global brands will make presentations.

These include: Danillo McGarry, Global Expert in Digital Transformation and AI; Jania Okwechime, Partner, Africa, AI & Data, Deloitte; and Rupert Nicolay, Director, Microsoft Worldwide Financial Services.

The panel discussion, which has Wole Odeyele, Client Technology Lead for Microsoft Inc, as its host, will feature six discussants: Ada Jabaru, Founder and Director, Nistad Limited; Funke Opeke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MainOne; Guy Futi, Chief Executive Officer, Orda; Dr. Auwal Adam Sa’ad, Founder, ZamzamPay; Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency; and Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, National Identity Management Commission.

The masterclass will be divided into seven different classes, and facilitated by key industry players that cut across renowned tech giants such as: Microsoft, Oracle, CyberSoc, IBM, Google, Huawei and Amazon Web Services.

To register and participate, visit www.zenithbank.com/techfair.

The fair will be live on Zoom and streamed on the bank’s social media pages.

