Ogun ex-LG chairman who accused Abiodun of fund diversion remanded in prison

The Police in Ogun State have arraigned the impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, Wale Adedayo, before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital and remanded in prison pending the time he perfects his bail.

Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

Adedayo was later suspended by the seven councillors from the LG following allegations against the governor, and also held and grilled for three days by the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun Command, in Abeokuta.

He was impeached on September 14 by five out of eleven Councillors in the LG.

Operatives of the Police command arrested him on Monday at Ijebu-Ife and moved him to the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned on two counts before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, following a petition written by the state government.

The petition titled “Petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The two counts read “That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the 27th August 2023 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State: Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds which you knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulates should go to the Local Government(s) since May, 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

The defendant’s counsel, Kayode Akinsola, applied for the bail of the accused person, saying the offences allegedly committed are bailable.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings did not object to the bail application.

In his ruling, Magistrate A.K Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2 million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum.

Araba said the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and must possess landed property with tax clearance.

The Magistrate, however, ordered his remand at Ibara Correctional facility, Abeokuta, pending perfection of the bail conditions.

Araba adjourned the matter till October 20, 2023 for trial.