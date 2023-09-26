Ogun cancels Independence Day celebrations

Ogun State government on Tuesday said that it has cancelled celebrating the 63rd Independence Day scheduled for Sunday, October 1st.

This, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, was in tune with the directive of the federal government to have a low-key celebration this year.

The decision by the Federal Government to have a low-key celebration, according to the statement, was to reflect the mood of the nation with the government urging citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

The statement partly reads, “Following the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day Celebration should be low-key, the Ogun State Government has cancelled all arrangements in respect of the anniversary on October 1st, 2023.

“The decision by the federal government is to reflect the mood of the nation. The state government enjoins citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country.

“It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of all and sundry as we observe a low-key independence anniversary this year, believing that better times lie ahead of us as a people”.