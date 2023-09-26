2023 NYG:  Anambra wonder kid wins four gold in gymnastics

Stephanie Onusiruka, a 12-year-old wonder kid from Anambra has won four gold medals for Team Delta in the gymnastics event at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta.

Onusiruka won the contest in three categories including Beam with 6.50 points, Floor with 8.50, Vault with 12.1 and finished as the Best All Round Gymnast in Nigeria at the NYG with a cumulative 27.1 points.

Speaking in an interview, Onusiruka, a Senior Secondary School (SS1) student said her success was a product of hard work and consistency.

She thanked God for helping her achieve the feat in spite sustaining injury on the leg while performing on the mat.

“I thank God for bringing me to this event and for making me to win four gold medals.

“I feel good to have won gold, in 2019 when I competed at the NYG for the first time, I managed to win one bronze medal.

“My training schedule is tight, I train every day except on Sundays but during school time, I train on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays between 4pm and 6pm.

“I have two foreign instructors and one coach here in Nigeria,” she said.

Onusiruka called on the Federal Government to encourage states to develop gymnastics by donating equipment to the federation.

She advocated for attention to gymnastics to give budding talents the opportunity to rise to their peak.

“A lot of people want to be like me and I do my best to encourage them. My mother has been my backbone, she is my number one supporter,” she said.