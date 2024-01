Obi donates N75m to Immaculate Heart Sisters hospital in Anambra

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 polls, Peter Obi, on Thursday presented a cheque for N75 million to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Specialist Hospital, Nkpor, Anambra State.

Obi, while presenting the cheque on Thursday, disclosed the sources of the donation of $50,000 and N15 million.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor said he personally raised $50,000 for the hospital through his friend and renowned New York-based Paediatrician, Dr. Philip Ozuah, and his personal support of N15 million.

He commended the hospital for the wonderful work it is doing in the areas of health, education and poverty reduction.

Obi added that he will always talk to people of like-minds to support the society in critical areas like health and education and appreciated Dr. Ozuah for his positive intervention.

According to him: “The hospital management treats people, including the poor who are unable to pay their bills, so individuals like me should come to their aid and support them.

“I have been doing this for years and will continue to offer my support for this.

“I will always support institutions that are well managed.

“I most sincerely thank the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters for the wonderful work they are doing in critical areas of development such as health, education and pulling people out of poverty.”

Rev. Mother Maureen Akabogu, Superior General of the Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Mother of Christ, expressed gratitude to the donors.

Akabogu, who is also the proprietor of the Immaculate Heart Hospital, said they owe the donors a lot, especially prayers, while describing their gesture as overwhelming.

She prayed that God will bless Obi and Ozuah with good health, grace of holiness and eternal reward in heaven.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Immaculate Heart Hospital, Maria-Nkiruka Okafor, said that Obi and Ozuah’s donation would go a long way to help in providing standard healthcare services to both the rich and the poor who access the hospital.