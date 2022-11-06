The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has been described as only present on the social media and not with the people, even in his hometown.

This was the position of a group from Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, where Obi hails from.

The group of people said they remain with the Peoples Democratic Party, which Obi dumped for the Labour Party, vowing to crush him in the 2023 elections.

The 21 LG Coordinators of the PDP Campaign Council made the declaration when they met on Saturday with the Presidential Management Committee in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on the Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa presidential ticket.

The Coordinator from Obi’s Local Government Area, Adilieje Ugochukwu, said Anaocha had always been for the PDP.

Ugochukwu said: “We were in the party before Peter Obi joined us when he left APGA (All Progressives Grand Alliance), and PDP was already formidable and winning elections.

“His decision to leave after many years of benefiting from PDP and to pursue his personal ambitions cannot impact the party negatively.

“Peter Obi never consulted his political family before his decision to leave.

“For him, it was his personal ambition.

“And such cannot be binding on us all as we have our own personal ambition, which is for PDP to win in next year’s election and in other elections.

“Do not be scared of anyone.

“We are in this to win.

“Our mandate is Atiku, and we’ll crush anyone standing in our way.

“We cannot allow our people to continue to be victims of emotions and sentiment.

“We are members of the PDP and must own up to our party and her presidential candidate and ensure that he wins in our local government and state.

“Peter Obi is only popular on social media and not in Anaocha.

“Anyone can organise a rally where every Tom, Dick and Harry will attend, but on the day of the election, the real voters will cast their votes accordingly.

“Peter Obi’s personal decision cannot be binding on us all.

“Anaocha is PDP.”





