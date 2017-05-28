LATEST NEWS:
09. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 9, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

NPFL: Remo Stars hold Abia Warriors

FootballSport

I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career, Messi says

FootballSport

Bafana not afraid of Eagles stars – Coach Baxter

FootballSport

FG approves establishment of Mines Police Division to tackle illegal mining

Sport

ITTF becomes first international sports federation to have every country as member

FootballSport

Man City unveil new goalkeeper

FootballSport

Conte asks Costa to leave Chelsea

FootballSport

Obagoal arrives for Lagos @ 5o match

Obafemi-Martins-e1477887977384.jpg
The match will see Lagos born Super Eagles play against Super Eagles players from other states

Shanghai Shenhua of China forward, Obafemi Martins, has arrived in Nigeria for Sunday’s Super Eagles commemorative match to mark Lagos 50th anniversary, Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Governor Akinwunmi Amobode, Anthony Adeyinka has confirmed.
Adeyinka, while speaking on the preparation on ground for the match billed to celebrate the state’s contribution to sports development in the country said Martins’ arrival has made many other players to show more commitment to the match.
According to Adeyinka, the former Inter Milan striker has been talking to his colleagues in the national team and they have all assured that they will be available to celebrate with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who is also a lover of sports.
“I can confirm to you that all is set for the match and I am happy that many players have been calling from Uyo to re-assure us that they will be available to come and celebrate with our Governor”, said Adeyinka.
“As I speak with you, Obafemi Martins is in the country and he has been doing a lot to make sure that other players invited are available for the match.
“We have done everything necessary to do to make sure that we have maximum security before, during and after the match”, he added
The match will see Lagos born Super Eagles play against Super Eagles players from other states on Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
A novelty match between Stationary Stores of Lagos and Young Strikers Academy will be played in the afternoon before the Eagles match in the night.
Players that have confirmed include Kayode Olanrewaju, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ogenyi Onazi, Dele Alampasu, Sylvester Igboun,Gbolahan Salami, Elderson Echiejile, Nnamdi Oduamadi and many others.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousOsinbajo in Maiduguri, explains new IDP food distribution plan

nextNPFL: Remo Stars hold Abia Warriors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Senate‎ steps down contentious Road Funds Bill

Osinbajo in Maiduguri, explains new IDP food distribution plan

We spent N4.74t on petrol import in one year, refineries to gulp $1.2b – Kachikwu

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.