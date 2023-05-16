NYSC@50: Scheme still relevant, Aisha Buhari affirms

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) is still relevant in fostering national unity and improving the health of the people at the grassroots.

Buhari was speaking Tuesday during Medical Outreach organised by NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers to mark its 50th Anniversary in Jahi District, Abuja.

She said that the anniversary celebration was a testimony of the scheme’s ability to surmount the hurdles of survival.

“In particular, the scheme has proved its relevance in facilitating unity, integration and national development.

“The scheme has made enormous impact, especially among rural dwellers, I therefore want to join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the NYSC at 50” she said.

The First Lady, therefore, called on the management, staffers as well as corps members not to relent in their efforts in promoting national cohesion by providing quality services in their respective states of primary assignment.

Buhari, who commended the giant strides of the scheme in providing free healthcare service to the vulnerable Nigerians, urged them to sustain the tempo.

“The introduction of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) has largely been successful.

“As part of my appreciation, I have donated a well-equipped mobile clinic to NYSC to enhance the successes of the corps medical team.

“I am optimistic that this facility would continue to assist the scheme in this regards,“ she said.

The First Lady also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the scheme in its efforts to ensure unity and progress of Nigeria.

On his part, the Director-General, NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha`u Ahmed, while commending the contributions of the first lady, said that over 3 million Nigerians had so far benefited from the NYSC medical outreach since its inception.

Ahmed also assured Nigerians that NYSC would continue to render services towards improving the health statuses of the rural dwellers across the nation. NAN