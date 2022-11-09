NYSC sends 2,194 corps members from Lagos to neighbouring states for orientation

Some 2,194 of the 4,486 National Youth Service Corps 2022 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 members posted to Lagos State have been moved to neighbouring South West states for their orientation programme.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos.

She spoke at the swearing-in of the 4,486 corps members in the batch deployed to the state.

The corps members, comprising 1575 male and 2911 female, were sworn in at the NYSC Camp in Iyana-Ipaja.

Baderinwa said of the corps members, 749 had been dislodged to Ogun, 734 to Oyo and 711 to Osun for their orientation course due to limited space at the Iyana-Ipaja temporary orientation camp in Lagos.

She advised the new corps members to be committed to all forms of training in order to acquire relevant skills that would help them to be self reliant during and after the service year.

At the event, the Lagos State Government presented an award of excellence and gift of N500,000 to Oluwatunmininu Kolawole, an ex-corps member who served in the state in the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 set.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mobolaji Ogunlende, his Special Adviser on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, presented the award.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kolawole, a Law graduate of University of Lagos, championed the “Ambassadors Community Development Service” Group project, tagged: “Adopt 50 Girls Back to School,” in May 2022.

The project got 50 out-of-school girls in Mushin, Makoko, Ilaje, Ajegunle and Surulere slums of the state back to school with uniforms, bags, sandals and stationeries.

Sanwo-Olu said that the selfless gesture exhibited by the corps member was in line with the state government’s drive at ensuring that every child had access to free and quality education in Lagos State.

He charged the new NYSC members to draw inspiration from exploits of their predecessors and live an impressionable difference in their communities during their service year.

He said: “Your predecessors have continued to provide crucial services to the people of Lagos State and by so doing have etched their humanitarian service on memory of time.

“It is in the recognition of these contributions in this and other sectors of the state, in implementing government programmes, that I want to urge you to draw inspirations from these laudable acts.

“Use this opportunity to fashion out for yourself a pathway of greatness to be a reference point which our government can be proud of and those coming behind you can leverage on.”

On the sideline, Sanwo-Olu assured that the state government would continue to provide a conducive environment for corps members to exhibit their potential in different areas that would boost wellbeing of the people.

NAN reports that Justice Omolade Awope administered the Oath of Allegiance on the

corps members on behalf of the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

