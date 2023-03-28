NYSC Board member, Oyewumi, hails President-elect, Tinubu at 71

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday anniversary.

Describing the President-elect as a rare gem who is passionate about the growth and development of Nigeria, the Ogbomoso prince urged the political class to emulate the outstanding and exemplary leadership qualities of Asiwaju Tinubu, adding that the President-elect is a committed and progressive leader.

In a goodwill message, the entrepreneur urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President-elect in a bid to reposition the country.

He said, “I join other Nigerians across the globe in celebrating the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 71.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a leader who is genuinely committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“Judging from his remarkable and unbeatable accomplishments in the private and public sectors, there is no doubt that Nigeria will be prosperous under his watch.

“The President-elect remains a rallying point and pillar of support to his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“As he celebrates this milestone, I pray that Allah will continue to bless him abundantly”.

Oyewumi wished the President-elect many more fulfilling years ahead.