Amotekun arrests two underage boys for breaking into shop, stealing

The Amotekun Corps in Osun State said it arrested two underage boys who allegedly broke into a shop in Osogbo, the state capital, and stole food items and some money.

The State Commander, retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday.

Adewinmbi said the boys, who are 13 and 11 years, gained access into a shop at Asubiaro, Osogbo in the early hours of Saturday and stole recharge cards, noodles, beverages and some cash.

He said the suspects were arrested later in the day at about 6:24pm in an uncompleted building after the incident was reported to Amotekun Osogbo Command by the shop owner.

He said: “The duo were arrested at their hideout after our operatives received intelligence about their location.

“The suspects were caught with some of the stolen items still in their possession and during interrogation, they confessed to perpetrating the act.”

Adewinmbi said the parents of the boys, who came for their release, pleaded with the shop owner and agreed to pay for damages and the items stolen.

The Amotekun Commander said the suspects were later released to their parents after an agreement was reached with the shop owner.

Adewinmbi thereafter advised parents to endeavour to train their children in an upright way, monitor their activities and always be interested in the friends or companies they keep.

He said parents should equally be very watchful of their children’s movements and ensure to know their whereabout at every point in time.