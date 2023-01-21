Nweke to Biafra agitators: Reconsider effects sit-at-home order

The All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, has urged Biafra agitators to reconsider the effect of their Monday sit-at-home order on the South East.

He made the call in a lecture at the Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka on Friday, titled: “Reclaiming Our Identity.”

Nweke, who shared his perspectives on how the Igbos can reclaim their identity, stated that while the agitations for secession could be traced to logical reasons, the methods deployed by the majority of the separatist groups were counterproductive.

In his submissions, Nweke recalled the devastating effects of the civil war and highlighted the loss incurred by the South East for every day a sit-at-home order is implemented.

He implored individuals demanding secession to consider the effects of their continued agitations on the people they desired to liberate.

He said: “The effects of your agitation today are not felt by those who govern us.

“Instead, the poor are getting poorer, being battered by a government that ignores them and a non state actor that keeps them in fear.

“The South East bleeds profusely every Monday, the local businesses, schools, hospitals, and institutions are closed.

“We lose an average of N75.711 billion every day that a sit-at-home order is observed.”

The APGA candidate urged agitators to pay attention to instituting a leadership structure that would be trusted and held accountable to deliver the dividends of democracy to the region.

Nweke said: “What is the quality of leadership that will take over should a referendum be granted, and a new entity become a reality?

“I implore you to reconsider the motives and the strength of your pursuit.

“I speak to you as one that is unhappy with the current system and wants to see a change.

“We can sit down and re-evaluate our methods, our goals and our values.”

The lecture, which was the first in the series for the Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 2023, had in attendance almost 3,000 students; Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Patrick Okpoko; and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Obi Ani.

Others present was the Head of the English and Literary Studies Department and Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the lecture, Prof. Stella Okoye.

The deputy gubernatorial candidate of the APGA, Dr. Edith Ugwuanyi; APGA Chairman in Enugu State, Ndubuisi Enechi Onyia; and House of Representatives candidate for Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Nonso Nnamani, also attended the event.