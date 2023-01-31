NSCDC arrests 19 suspects, seals three illegal oil dump sites

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Tuesday arrested 19 suspects and sealed three illegal oil dump sites in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Adamu Idris-Zakari, spoke when he briefed newsmen shortly after an operation in Kano.

According to him, the Corps, under the leadership of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar-Audi, established a Special Intelligence Squad in its fight against oil bunkering and economic sabotage.

Idris-Zakari said: “The suspects were arrested by the team, based on intelligence report, discovered three oil dump sites which are hazardous to the community.



“The suspects specialised in illegal hoarding of petroleum products there by creating artificial scarcity of petroleum products in Kano.

“We discovered that one of the oil dump sites was recently gutted by fire and that caused serious hazard to the inhabitant of that area.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sealed illegal oil dump sites were Hotoro Tsamiyar mashaya and two at Hotoro near mega station Kwanar Yashi.

The items recovered included six trucks, 46,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO, rubber jerricans, caliberated rubber tanks, trucks, pick up vans and drums among others.

Idris-Zakari advised the general public to always provide the Corps with prompt information on illegal oil dump sites for their safety.

