NPFL Super 6 Playoffs: Insurance record third straight draw against Enyimba FC

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Wednesday recorded a 1-1 draw against Enyimba International FC in the opening match of the Day 3 at the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Super 6 Play-offs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NPFL Super 6 play-off fixtures took place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The Monday Osagie-tutored team needed at least three points against the eight-time league winners, Enyimba International FC of Aba.

This was not to be as Bendel Insurance had to fight back from one goal deficit to level through their inform striker, Divine Nwachukwu, who produced a brilliant header in the 37th minute after a clever assist by Imade Osarenkhoe.

Enyimba drew the first blood in the 23rd minute with Ismail Abubakar firing a long range effort to put them in front at 1-0.

The rest of the match was, however, busy for the goalkeepers as Olorunleke Ojo of the Peoples Elephant and Amas Obasogie of the Benin Arsenal produced excellent saves to deny a wining goal in the testy match.

A win for Enyimba FC on the other hand would have given the team an automatic spot in CAF continental games, but the Finidi George-led team fluffed their chances against a resilient Bendel Insurance.

Enyimba now have five points having played three games, winning one and drawing two, while Bendel Insurance are still without a win, having amassed three points in three games.

NAN reports that noticeable among the guests at the match were Super Eagles Coach, Jose Pesseiro, who watched from the start to finish from the state box.

—