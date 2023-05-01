NPFL: Rangers trounce Wikki Tourists + All Match Day 16 results

Rangers International Football of Enugu on Sunday earned all available three points in their Match Day 16 Group B encounter with Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Two goals by Chidiebere Nwobodo in the 28th and 53rd minutes and another by Samuel Pam in the 85th minute sealed the points.

The game, which was largely dominated by the hosts, returned smiles to the faces of soccer loving fans in Awka, Anambra State, who thronged the Awka Township Stadium to cheer the team to victory.

Coach Abdul Maikaba of Rangers described the match as a battle of survival for both teams and that the victory was a huge relief for them.

Maikaba said he was happy with the performance of his players who he noted played for pride.

The coach said the Enugu based team no longer had chances in the league but would shift their attention to the Aiteo cup.

The victory now places Rangers in the seventh position on the Group B table with 19 points after four wins, seven draws and five loses.

Results of Match Day 16 fixtures played on Sunday

Bayelsa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rangers International 3-0 Wikki Tourists

El-Kanemi Warriors 0-1 Enyimba International FC

Abia Warriors 3-0 Dakkada FC

Kwara United 1-1 Plateau United

Gombe United 0-0 Bendel Insurance

Remo Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Played on Saturday:

Nasarawa United 1-0 Shooting Stars

Postponed:

Rivers United vs Doma United

NAN.