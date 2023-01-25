NPFL: Coach Maikaba still in charge – Rangers FC

The management of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu says Abdul Maikaba, the club’s Technical Adviser, is still in charge.

Emeka Ugwuarua, the club’s Administrative Secretary, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Maikaba had offered to leave the club on mutual consent if that would help the Flying Antelopes to end their poor run and regain rhythm.

The coach had spoken after his team drew at home at the Awka Township Stadium in their 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 3 fixture.

The match against Sunshine Stars of Akure on Sunday left them with just one point from three games, having lost to Abia Warriors and Lobi Stars at home and away respectively.

Maikaba had said: “I will like to meet the representatives of the government of Enugu State to terminate my contract.

“I really love this team, they have treated me so well, and I want it to progress.

“But if I am the problem, I will like the termination of this contract on mutual consent.”

But Ugwuarua said there had been no meeting between Maikaba and representatives of Enugu State Government and that the coach was still much in charge of the technical department of the club.

He said there were other factors that were being considered beyond the technical department, affirming that Rangers had been playing well but they had not been lucky with victory.

He said: “We are carefully considering what is going on beyond the coach.

“You may have issues with your coach or how he operates, but how do you explain that a highest goalscorer will lose a penalty kick in the 90th minute.

“However, there is a two-match ultimatum that has not elapsed.

“We did not lose in Awka, though we did not win and we have the next one in Kaduna against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday and Dakkada FC in Awka on Wednesday.

“So, subject to state government’s approval, we have time to correct the situation and we shall come out of it.”

Ugwuarua described the current squad as one of the best in the league, but pointed out that it had not reflected in their performance.

He said the management was taking a holistic view of the situation with a view to addressing the psychology of the team, morale of players and reawakening the Rangers’ spirit.

“It is not enough to assemble the best set of players, there is also the need to marry that with good team spirit and that is what we are working on.

“We are also hoping for grace upon our efforts and God of Rangers too.”