NPA donates state-of-the-art ambulance to FRSC Kaduna Command 

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Saturday donated a state-of-the-art ambulance to the Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The donation was facilitated by the Chairman, House Committee on Ports and Harbours, Garba Datti-Babawo, representing Sabon Gari constituency, Kaduna, in the Federal House of Representatives.

In his address while unveiling the ambulance, Datti-Babawo said he facilitated the donation to fulfill his promises to the FRSC, Zaria Unit, who visited and requested him to assist in ameliorating some of their challenges.

He explained that the shortage of ambulance has been one of the challenges the FRSC is facing in discharging its duties following the advent of accidents on the roads.

Datti-Babawo noted that the FRSC faces the same challenges along Zaria-Kaduna and Zaria-Kano high way which, according to him, are among the busiest roads in Nigeria, and prone to accidents thereby in need of ambulance to save lives.

“The ambulance, being a life saving facility, kept me abreast in ensuring that I do my best in providing it to the FRSC. I contacted the NPA to that regards to provide it, as their Corporate Social Responsibility,” he said.

Datti-Babawo also said that anybody could be victim of an accident, noting that the ambulance would help in first aid and save lives in point of ugly incidents on the highway.

Also speaking, a representative of NPA, Malam Ali Garba-Bichi, urged the FRSC to ensure maximum and appropriate use of the ambulance for what it was provided for.

“Datti-Babawo followed up diligently to ensure that we provide and put all the necessary requirements into this ambulance, therefore you should use it to enhance your duties on the highway so that lives can be saved when accidents occur,” he said.

The Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dauda Biu, thanked Datti-Babawo for finding them worthy and sourcing the brand new ambulance with a state-of-the-art equipment.

Biu, represented by Corps Commander Zubairu Mato, the Kaduna Sector Commander of the FRSC, said the ambulance would assist immensely in saving lives of accident victims along the Zaria-Kano and Zaria-Kaduna high ways.

He also thanked the NPA for the gesture, while urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road crashes.