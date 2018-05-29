Not-Too-Young-To-Run: NANS lauds Buhari’s acceptance to sign bill

The National Association of Nigerian Students has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for agreeing to deepen democracy by signing the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ Bill.

“By this action, President Buhari has demonstrated that he is a listening President and father who seek for the betterment of the youths at heart.

“Nigerian students will continue to support Mr. President’s programmes meant to better the lots of Nigerians,’’ NANS’ National President, Kadiri Aruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to him, the assertion of Mr. President was a welcomed developed.

NAN reports that Buhari in his Democracy Day Speech on Tuesday assured Nigerians that he will be joined by “few promising youths to sign the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ Bill soon’’.

Kadiri noted that NANS and other pro-young people’s group had long waited for Mr. President’s positive stance on the bill.

He said: “This bill will deepen democracy and give all especially youths that constitute the bulk of population of the country as sense of belonging.

“It will also make the political space more inclusive and dynamic as more young people will bring in their innovations.”

The students’ leader, however, urged political parties in the country to implement the provisions of the bill when signed into law to create a space for young people to contribute to nation’s growth and progress.