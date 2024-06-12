Northerners won’t support Tinubu second term if Nigeria is not restructured – Iba Gani Adams

Leader of pan-Yoruba group, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may not have the support of the northerners for his second term in office.

Speaking on Wednesday during the commemoration of June 12, organised by the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Adams asserted that restructuring Nigeria will serve as a stepping stone for Tinubu’s second term in Office.

The national coordinator for OPC also emphasised the need to adopt regionalism as a form of government in the country to ensure good governance and better future for the country as a whole.

“In Nigeria here, everything is centralised and over-centralised. That is exactly the reason the country is not moving forward.

“Regionalism is one of the best ways to reduce the burden of the federal government and alleviate the suffering of our people,” he stated.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo stressed further that, “It is no doubt also that Regionalism will reduce self determination agitations.

Also Read:

“Those seeking secession will relax and concentrate on developing their region and the Federal government will be buoyant because most of the regions will not depend on it for federal allocations.”

He added that, “Regionalism gives room for proper planning and cohesion. It enhances healthy rivalry among the regions as well as all tiers of government.

“Regionalism will enhance effective security in Nigeria. It will also drive and encourage both social and economic development in Nigeria.”