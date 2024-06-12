June 12: Ogun pilgrims hold prayers for MKO Abiola, Tinubu, Abiodun

Ogun State pilgrims have organised a commemorative prayer session for Nigeria to mark June 12 Democracy Day, just days before the commencement of the Hajj rites.

During a brief sermon, the Consultant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Lawal Iskeel, emphasised that the ultimate sacrifice made by the late Chief MKO Abiola for democracy in Nigeria would forever remain indelible in the hearts of the citizens.

He highlighted Abiola’s and other pro-democracy activists’ contributions as pivotal to sustaining democratic rule in the country since 1999 and called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of President Tinubu.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee for the 2024 Hajj, Sheikh Hussein Kehinde, called on religious and political leaders to view their positions as opportunities to positively impact lives, stressing the need for the Muslim ummah across the country to be responsible followers and obey their leaders.

Senior clerics from the four divisions of Ogun State combined to pray for the late Bashorun MKO Abiola, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

While offering prayers for the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Dauda Salau, who is set to retire from the Civil Service on June 25, Sheikh Lawal urged the pilgrims to include Ogun State and Nigeria in their prayers as they prepare to commence the Hajj rites on Friday.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide the pilgrims through the Hajj rites and accept their supplications as an act of Ibadah, emphasising the importance of intensifying prayers for themselves during this period.

The prayer session was attended by members of the Ad-hoc Committee for the 2024 Hajj and top government functionaries, including the Consultant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Honourable Tunde Oladunjoye; the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Jide Ojuko; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Honourable Tajudeen Egunjobi; and members of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.