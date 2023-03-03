Nollywood Classics returns to GOtv

This March, GOtv Supa subscribers will enjoy top Nollywood classics and other entertaining local movies on Africa Magic Urban.



The return of Nolly classics on GOtv will start tomorrow, Saturday with the movie, Total Crisis, featuring Patience Ozorkwo, Oge Okoye, Chioma Chukwuka, Tony Umez, and Uche Jombo.

Total Crisis tells the story of a beautiful young materialistic female banker who finds settling down with a man inconvenient. Total Crisis will air at 4.00 pm. Final Crisis, the concluding part, will air at 4.00 pm on Friday, March 3.

The Nollywood movie marathon continues on Wednesday, March 8 with Love and Likeness, featuring Ini Edo as Ego. Ego wins a scholarship, and her only hope of traveling is Stanley, her boyfriend from a wealthy home.

Will of God featuring Nonso Diobi, Francis Duru, Ini Edo, and Patience Ozokwor air at 4.20 pm on Thursday 9th, and Reggae Boys featuring the comic duo, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, alongside Chiwetalu Agu and Cynthia Okereke at 3.30 pm on Saturday, March 10.

The Nolly Classic lineup for the 3rd week in March includes Rush Hour featuring Tonto Dike, Nonso Diobi, and Uche Jumbo at 3.45 pm on Wednesday 15th. Final Hour, the concluding part of this sequel, will air at 3.55 pm on Thursday 16th.

Nollywood hit, Taxi Driver ‘Oko Ashewo’ starring OdunladeAdekola, Ijeoma Grace Agu, and Richard Akinlade, will air at 4.05 pm on Saturday 17th.

White Hunters and Return of the White Hunters will air sequentially at 3.40 pm on Wednesday 22nd and 3.55 pm on Thursday 23rd.

Girl of Destiny will air at 4.10 pm on Saturday 24th and

Supreme Ladies will air at 3.55 pm Wednesday 28th. Desperate Sisters and Sister’s Heart will air sequentially at 3.45 pm on Thursday, the 29, and at 3.40 pm on Saturday 30th.

Upgrade to GOtv Max this March and get stepped up to GOtv SUPA to access Africa Magic Urban and over 75 exciting channels on GOtv.

By Paul Agada,

PR Specialist.