Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan’s ex wife, Jessica kakkad, is speaking out following their crashed marriage in April.

The beautiful skincare entrepreneur, who addressed her followers via her instagram handle @Jessicakakkad on Wednesday, said she is happy, hurting and healing at the same time.

According to her, she doesn’t want to be asked how she has been able to handle all that has been going on in her life because she won’t be able to answer that question.

She wrote: “I am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. Don’t ask me how I’m doing it because i don’t know, but I’m doing it & I’m so proud of myself.”

Kakkad first gave a hint about the end of their marriage back in April which was later confirmed by Duncan in a statement.

Duncan and Jessica both tied the knot back in 2015 in a very beautiful ceremony which was attended by the who is who in the entertainment industry.

Duncan, who is also a director, is known for his outstanding roles in the movies, The Three Kings (2018), Talking Dolls (2017) and Ovy’s Voice (2017).