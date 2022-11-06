No President like Buhari in Nigeria’s history – APC spokesperson 

The Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said there was no President like Muhammadu Buhari in the history of Nigeria.

Idris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja Sunday, saying that” the President has really performed creditably in the last seven years.

“However, more publicity needs to be given to the myriad programmes and policies, as well as the achievements of the Buhari-led Federal Government.”

Idris added that in the history of the Nigerian presidency, it is only Buhari that initiated a social investments programme that has various components.

He added that these components had tangibly touched the lives of the common man across the country.

He listed these components to include: N-Power, Conditional Cash. Transfer, TraderMoni and Senior Citizens’ programe, among others.

“If you check you will find out that a lot of people had benefitted, but more public awareness is needed.

“For instance, in Zamfara, more than 200,000 people have benefited from these programmes in the last seven years.

“This feat is being replicated across the country and already, trillions of naira had been sunk into these invaluable programmes.

“People are being credited directly from the banks including some of them criticising the government.

*The President has good plans for the country, but more needs to be done in terms of Implementation and publicity” Idris said.

On economic development, the APC top official said that Buhari has empowered many Nigerian farmers through the Anchor Borrower’s Programme (ABP), saying, “this is glaring not hidden.”

According to Idris, the farmers were given improved seeds and farm implements, among other items, saying, “the president has done a wonderful job.

“That is why the country is not suffering from the much expected hunger occasioned by the effects of COVID-19 and other disturbing global economic downturns.

“Buhari has also done a lot in the anti corruption fight and there are sustained efforts to combat the various security challenges facing the country.”





