NNPCL appoints three new Executive Vice Presidents

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the appointment of three new Executive Vice Presidents.

This development was disclosed in a statement issued by the company on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

The statement said: “In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organisational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect.

“Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream; Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy; Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream.”