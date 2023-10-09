NLRC hosts international gaming conference

In its bid to expand the nation’s business frontiers and create more wealth for Nigerians, the Federal Government has approved the elevation of the annual gaming conference of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission to international standards.

This strategic move, it has been revealed, will attract more foreign investments and inflow of resources to the country.

The Director General of the NLRC, Lanre Gbajabiamila, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday on the preparations for the 2023 edition of the conference scheduled for October 31 and November 1.

Progressing from the huge success of the maiden edition of the conference that had only key Nigerian stakeholders and players of the industry participating, Gbajabiamila stated that this year’s edition would have some key potentates of the gaming industry in Africa and across the globe in attendance.

According to the Director General, the Lottery Commission was deliberately creating chances and openings for the Nigerian gaming industry leaders and potential investors to interact and connect with the best gaming industry giants across the world so as to upgrade their businesses, generate more resources and enhance the winnings for Nigerians.

With the theme: “Innovation and Disruptions: Core Strategies for Success,” the 2023 International Gaming Conference would hold at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, featuring presentations, exhibitions, panel discussions and Gala Night, where awards would be given to outstanding stakeholders and players in different categories.

Since assuming office, Gbajabiamila has exhibited uncommon interest and commitment towards improving the lottery industry, making it a major source of revenue for the country and an industry to combat youth unemployment in the country.

With the new international status of the gaming conference, the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, stakeholders, players and prospective investors have a lot to achieve in the professionally and dexterously packaged two-day conference.