NLC, TUC shift strike notice by two weeks 

Organised Labour in Nigeria has shelved its planned picketing of Central Bank of Nigeria’s offices nationwide by two weeks.



The picketing and sit-at home order were scheduled to hold from Wednesday, March 29 across the country.



At a joint briefing in Abuja addressed by President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero and President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Festus Osifo, organised labour says the shift is as a result of seeming ease in the cash crunch situation, arising from the CBN Naira redesign policy.



Labour said it will set up monitoring teams to ascertain the level of compliance with CBN release of old Naira notes and weekend operations by deposit banks.



Oganised Labour laments the unending unavailability of fuel scarcity and the secret hike in electricity tariff.



The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele met with organized labour Tuesday over the planned protests.