NIPR appoints ACAMB president as financial sector management committee boss

The Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has announced the appointment of Rasheed Bolarinwa, the President, Association of Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks, as the Chairman of its newly created Management Committee of FinanceHub.

The committee, comprising banking, insurance and pensions, is to deepen sustainable PR practice in the finance sector.

Bolarinwa is expected to bring his wealth of experience from journalism, PR and the financial sector to the banking, insurance and pension sectors alongside other appointees in maritime and aviation.

The committee members are expected to deepen sustainable PR practice.

Other appointees as chairpersons of other newly created sectoral hubs include Thelma Okoh to head Maritime Hub; Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, Energy Hub; and Basil Agboarumi for Aviation Hub.

Also appointed were Dr. Ahmad Sajoh for the Anti-Corruption and Consumer Protection Hub, and Chimdi Neliaku to lead Young Practitioners Hub.

Also Read:

The appointments were contained in a nomination letter sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, which explained the roles of the new appointees.

The nomination letter sent to the newly appointed chairpersons was signed by Uzoma Onyegbadue, the Institute’s Registrar/Secretary to the NIPR Governing Council.

NIPR explained that the creation of the sectoral hubs was meant to build sustainable and viable public relations practices across the listed sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Chairmen and Committee Members of the Sectoral Hubs, the National President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, expressed satisfaction with the pedigree of the nominees.

Neliaku said: “Your appointments are considered well thought out.

“It reflects the trust and confidence the NIPR council places in your expertise, commitment, and dedication towards contributing to achieving the objectives of the Hub.”

Neliaku, accompanied by governing council members, pledged his support and that of the council to the sectoral hubs.

He said: “We look forward, with excitement, to working together with you all to make a positive impact on sustainable and viable public relations practices in the respective sectoral hubs in Nigeria.”

Bolarinwa is currently the Head of Brand Management and Corporate Communication at Polaris Bank.

He was re-elected President of ACAMB, the umbrella body of all corporate and marketing communications heads of banks in Nigeria, in January 2024 after a two-term tenure as Secretary-General of the association.

Post Views: 0