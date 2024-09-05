Enugu suspends Industrial Gas Emission Levy, sacks consultants

The Enugu State Government says it has suspended the Industrial Gas Emission Levy introduced by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, pursuant to an extant state environmental law.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Onyia stated that the levy, which was handled by consultants to the ministry, was suspended on August 29 and that the consultancy terminated with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ministry was quoted as saying that the use of power sources, other than the national grid, contravened several sections of the state’s environmental laws and were subject to fines.

It was learnt that a notice sent to an Enugu resident on August 28, allegedly by the ministry, stated that the resident violated sections 124, 125, 126, 127 and 128 by using an alternative power source.

The ministry allegedly instructed the resident to pay a fine of N88,000 within seven days to Paskay Global Ventures account or face prosecution.

But the SSG described such a report as blatant falsehood, adding that the government’s legislative and policy directions favoured all renewable and green energy sources and sees them as environmentally friendly.

He explained that the ministry acted within its powers, given the provisions of section 4 (2) and Section 124 of the Enugu State Environmental and Climate Protection Law, 2024, which covered enforcement of environmental laws.

The SSG added that section 125 of the law, prescribed fines for “obnoxious gaseous emissions into the environment,” but that such levies and enforcements were premature as the necessary groundwork and infrastructure were still being put in place.

Onyia stated: “Recent reports have highlighted the collection of levies on alternative energy sources by consultants engaged by the ministry.

“After reviewing the matter, the government directed the immediate cessation of this levy collection and termination of the consultancy, effective from August 29.

“Furthermore, the governor has directed that any levies that have already been collected must be refunded to the payers without delay.”

Onyia added that while it was important to note that the Environmental and Climate Protection Law of Enugu State empowered the ministry to enforce regulations reducing emissions of toxic gases, the necessary groundwork for the full implementation of these provisions were not yet complete.

He said: “The government is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive climate policy, which will outline a balanced framework for promoting business and industrial activities, while fostering clean innovation and sustainable practices across the state.

“Governor Peter Mbah’s administration remains committed to protecting the environment and addressing environmental pollution.

“It is equally committed to doing so in a way that ensures fairness, transparency, and regard to proper regulatory preparation.”

