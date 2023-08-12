NiMet predicts three days of cloudiness, rainfall, thunderstorms across the country

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecasted three days of cloudiness, rainfall and thunderstorms across the country from Saturday to Monday.

NiMet said there would be cloudy skies on Saturday, August 12, with intervals of sunshine over the northern region and chances of early morning thunderstorms in states such as Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe later on Saturday.

The agency predicted a cloudy atmosphere over the north-central region with prospects of rains and thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Kwara in the morning hours.

Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and its coastal states in the morning with chances of intermittent rains over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Ebonyi states.

NiMet also said there will be intermittent rains over parts of Lagos, Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, and Delta and sunshine over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms in parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Borno, Taraba, and Adamawa.