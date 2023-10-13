NIMASA Act amendment Bill passes first reading at Senate

The bill to amend the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA Act has passed the first reading on the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

Chairman Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun, who announced this during a working visit by the committee on NIMASA operational offices in Lagos noted that the Senate of the 10th Assembly is committed to formulating policies that will ensure Nigerians enjoy the benefits of the blue economy.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward.

Speaking further during the visit, the Committee Chairman averred that a constructive evaluation of the existing Maritime Legal framework was necessary to ascertain gaps for possible review, pledging that the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio was committed to supporting the Maritime sector, in line with the vision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let me inform you that the bill seeking amendment of the NIMASA Act has passed first reading on the floor of the senate .

“I have to say on behalf of my colleagues that we are with you on this journey, and we will not hesitate to support your vision, in as much as such is geared towards enhancing the potential of the maritime sector for national growth and development.

“With the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry by Mr. President, a message has been passed to all stakeholders that the Maritime industry has a huge role to play in our nation building. We must align with the vision of the President, and we must support the government to achieve a better country for all Nigerians”, Sani said.

The Committee members unanimously acknowledged NIMASA’s investment in acquisition and building of a strong safety and security architecture, reiterating that such effort was a confirmation that NIMASA was conscious of its mandate and strategic status as one of Nigeria’s major contributors to the country’s sustainable development.

A member of the Committee, Senator Abdul Ningi, commended NIMASA management stating that much progress has been made over the years, adding that he has visited the Agency over the years, and must note that much progress has been made over the years. You have done very well.

NIMASA Director General Dr. Bashir Jamoh noted that the Agency is committed to both human capacity and infrastructural development to grow the Nigerian blue economy.

Speaking further, Jamoh stated that a well-developed marine and blue economy would be strong enough to service Nigeria’s annual budget because it encompasses all economic activities associated with the oceans and seas.

According to Jamoh, “NIMASA is working tirelessly to secure our waters and by extension, the Gulf of Guinea. The time has come for us as a nation to build on the recent gains in the area of safety and security of our waterways. Rest assured that NIMASA is utilising appropriated funds judiciously, evident in our investment in infrastructure. We will continue in the direction President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pointed with the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry.