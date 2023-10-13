Super Eagles dare Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia live on GOtv

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers with an international friendly match against Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Super Eagles and the Green Falcons will lock horns at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portugal on Friday.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv ch 61) at 5pm.

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have only met each other once in an international friendly match played at the Abuja Stadium in 2010 as the Super Eagles prepared for the 2010 World Cup.

At the time, incumbent Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, was in charge of the Saudi Arabians.

He will be keen to gain the upper hand against his former team in this tie.

Nigeria head into this clash on the back of a 6-0 victory over São Tomé and Principe, which ended their AFCON qualifying campaign in style.

The Super Eagles have won their last three matches and scored 10 goals in the process.

On the other hand, their opponents have lost six consecutive matches ahead of this tie.

Since defeating World Champions, Argentina, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Green Falcons have lost eight of their nine matches.

Saudi Arabia’s new coach, Roberto Mancini, is hoping to kickstart his reign with the Saudi Arabians with victory over the Super Eagles.

Mancini left his role as Italy’s coach to become the highest paid national team coach in the world.

