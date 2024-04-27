Police arrest 16 cultists, declare 21 others wanted in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested 16 notorious cultists and declared 21 others wanted following intensified efforts to end the resurgence of cult-related killings in Awka, the state capital.

This is contained in a press release in Awka on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The release stated that the Police Command tracked down and arrested no fewer than 16 notorious cultists involved in lots of mayhem in Anambra.

It also noted that 21 other cultists who are now on the run have been declared wanted by the State Police Command.

The arrested cultists who were nabbed during a series of intelligence-led manhunt have been detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye.

The CP also charged the Special Anti-Cult Squad (SPACS) to redouble its efforts and hunt down those who are still at large among the identified cultists.

The Commissioner also called on community and religious leaders to speak out against the evil of cultism in the society.