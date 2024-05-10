Kogi speaks on CUSTECH attack, assures safe return of abducted students

The Governor Kogi State, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, has said his government is doing everything possible to rescue the abducted students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH).

It was gathered that gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen reportedly invaded the university campus on Thursday night, shooting sporadically while students who went for night reading classes scamper for safety.

Eyewitnesses reported that the invaders headed straight to the lecture rooms, flogged some of the students and made away with yet to be ascertained number of hostages.

Reacting to the news, the governor said hundreds of local hunters as well as conventional security agencies are trailing the terrorists, promising that the students would be rescued and reunited with their parents soon.

Ododo gave the assurance in a statement signed and issued by the state Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, and made available to Eagle Online on Friday.

The statement read, “The Kogi State Government received a very disturbing news at about 21.00 hrs, Thursday, 9th May, 2024 that the Confluence University of Science and Technology was invaded by kidnappers.

“Immediately the report was received, the Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended.

“Hundreds of local hunters who understand the terrain as well as the conventional security agents are currently combing the area to ensure safe rescue of the abducted students who were kidnapped in the classrooms. So far, nine students have been reported missing.

“We wish to assure students, parents and the entire people of Kogi State that the Government is on top of the situation and all the abducted students will be rescued alive.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has also directed that security agents be positioned around all tertiary institutions in the State

“We wish to commend the local hunters and other security agents who rose stoutly to engage the kidnappers. Their gallantry and dedication ensured that the kidnappers did not have a field day which would have been more calamitous.

“The State Government will spare nothing in ensuring that all the students abducted are safely rescued and reunited with their families. We won’t submit to terror. We shall prevail.”